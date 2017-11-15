Internet celebrates after right-wingers lose their Twitter verification: ‘That’s gotta feel like a punch in the face’

Richard Spencer, seconds before being punched in the face. (Photo: Screen capture)

After coming under fire for verifying one of the organizers of the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally, Twitter finally rolled out their solution — un-verifying users they “in no way endorse.”

Though the new verification rules could come with its’ own fallout, many users celebrated as prominent right-wing figures like Richard Spencer, Laura Loomer, Jack Posobiec and Mike Cernovich lost their verification.

“That’s gotta feel like a punch to the face,” BuzzFeed video producer Logan Rhoades tweeted, referencing the “Nazi punch” meme spawned after Spencer was punched at an inauguration rally.

“Wow, it really IS Christmas,” author Arnesa Buljusmic-Kustura wrote.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

When you lose your checkmark before you lose your virginity. https://t.co/Lm48FiZL50 — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) November 15, 2017

Give me Richard Spencer’s verification badge. I know in my heart of hearts being white is gross — Amanda (@mobydong) November 15, 2017

What a day. Baked Alaska got kicked out and Laura Loomer + Tommy Robinson got their verification check marks revoked. 💀 — ✪James Saint-Franc✪ (@sirjamesa12) November 15, 2017

THE UNTICKENING CONTINUES https://t.co/C4VZk6f4OW — Joshua Idehen (@BeninCitizen) November 15, 2017

Apparently losing your Twitter verification is akin to the Holocaust? pic.twitter.com/QZjwFjdXrK — Sam Henken (@SamHenken) November 15, 2017

First.. Baked Alaska got suspended. Now at least two high profile Nazis got unverified. It's a Christmas miracle, Charlie Brown. https://t.co/JvcqaPzUq3 — HardcorgViking🗡🐧🛡 (@indie_grunge) November 15, 2017

You guys remember when Milo went to the White House to ask Obama to get his verification check mark back? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 15, 2017

Just cause you're white doesn't mean you deserve a verification. You're NOT important! Foh — Sharon (@Sharon_W1990) November 15, 2017

Twitter now says verified users can have status revoked based on the content of their tweets, including “promoting hate" pic.twitter.com/XbhZp9dhnD — Jon Passantino (@passantino) November 15, 2017

me watching twitter snatch verification away from Nazi’s and racists pic.twitter.com/vJHhZUaaTh — Alexis Isabel (@lexi4prez) November 15, 2017

Christmas is coming early, folks pic.twitter.com/bG3u11bmB1 — William LeGate (@williamlegate) November 15, 2017

Twitter: "We do not condone harassment and hate speech" Also Twitter: "We removed Kessler's and SPencer's verification because of their harassment and hate speech, but we refuse to ban them still" — G⛧D (@Gospel_Clyde) November 15, 2017

Aww what a shame for poor little Richard. Reality will hit him harder yet, being a vile subhuman should bother him more than losing his verification. — Robert Bell (@djBabyRob) November 15, 2017

May have no verification badge but Richard Spencer will always have this pic.twitter.com/iYZMkxoIcY — ObiWannabe (@ObiWannabe_BA) November 15, 2017

Twitter when they took away Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler’s verification checks pic.twitter.com/fTwELyLuil — Jared (@StankoniaSoul) November 15, 2017

let it ruin your night laura pic.twitter.com/Ga6sAxK1wX — Tommy Salami (@thetomzone) November 15, 2017