Uber bans far-right activist Laura Loomer for anti-Muslim bigotry following NY attack

Laura Loomer, speaking with Info Wars, while riding in a moving vehicle.

After a public meltdown grew to the point of a trending topic on Twitter, a far-right activist has been banned from Uber.

Uber told Business Insider that Laura Loomer had been banned for violating the platform’s community guidelines.

Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of @uber or @lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

I'm late to the NYPD press conference because I couldn't find a non Muslim cab or @Uber @lyft driver for over 30 min! This is insanity. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

Loomer’s racism was not limited to taxi drivers.

Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone's face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs. pic.twitter.com/UV0DOikmJy — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

Loomer’s behavior was offensive enough that Alyssa Milano reported her to Twitter for violating the company’s rules against hate speech.

I’ve just reported @LauraLoomer for hate speech for the below hateful tweet. https://t.co/WBdY9rtyBB — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 1, 2017

As of publication, Twitter has yet to take down Loomer’s account. Lyft, the other ride-sharing service targeted by Loomer, did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment as to whether they had bammed Loomer from its platform.