Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Uber bans far-right activist Laura Loomer for anti-Muslim bigotry following NY attack

Bob Brigham

01 Nov 2017 at 19:18 ET                   
Laura Loomer, speaking with Info Wars, while riding in a moving vehicle.

After a public meltdown grew to the point of a trending topic on Twitter, a far-right activist has been banned from Uber.

Uber told Business Insider that Laura Loomer had been banned for violating the platform’s community guidelines.

Loomer’s racism was not limited to taxi drivers.

Loomer’s behavior was offensive enough that Alyssa Milano reported her to Twitter for violating the company’s rules against hate speech.

As of publication, Twitter has yet to take down Loomer’s account. Lyft, the other ride-sharing service targeted by Loomer, did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment as to whether they had bammed Loomer from its platform.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
House intel committee set to interview Sally Yates and Trump aide who delivered letter firing Comey
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+