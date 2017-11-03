‘It’s every man for himself’: Targets of Mueller probe try to distance themselves from Trump’s inner circle

Robert Mueller in the Oval Office on July 20, 2012. (Photo by Pete Souza.)

A source who is currently being questioned as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and collusion with the Trump campaign said “it’s every man for himself” when it comes to the probe, CBS reports.

According to CBS, the particular source once steadfastly dismissed any coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Now, he appears to have changed that tune.

“I do believe the Russians interfered or tried to interfere,” the source—who maintains his innocence—admitted. But he added when it comes to other people in the Trump campaign, he doesn’t “know what they were doing” and “whatever those people did, that’s on them.”

The source’s change of heart came less than a week after Mueller’s office unsealed indictments against Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates. Monday, it was also revealed former Trump aide George Papadopoulos has been working as a “proactive cooperator” with the FBI since his arrest in July.

A separate source told CBS the whole Trump White House and business empire are under Mueller’s microscope. “I think everyone in the entire circle is potentially a target,” the source said, listing former national security adviser Michael Flynn, his son Michael Flynn Jr., former Trump aide Carter Page, longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner as among those the special counsel is likely targeting.