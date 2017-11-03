Jew-bashing Georgia candidate says ’at least Nazis contributed to US society’

Joe Briggs (Facebook)

A Georgia city council candidate this week was forced to defend a series of anti-Semitic tweets, including a declaration that “at least the Nazis assimilated and contributed to US society,” the Atlantic-Journal Constitution reports.

The tweets from Suwanee City Council candidate Joe Briggs resurfaced in recent days, including posts comparing Jews to Nazis and referring to Zionists as “cockroaches.”

“CNN is run by white supremacists,” Briggs tweeted in August after CNN fired former commentator Jeffrey Lord for tweeting “Sieg Heil!” at the president of Media Matters. “Zionists in Israel far worse than anything described in Mein Kampf. Get over it,” Briggs added.

In September, Briggs begged administration aides to “get the Jews out of the White House and out of POTUS’ ear.”

“At least the Nazis assimilated and contributed to US society,” Briggs wrote that same week, later adding “The problem is that Jews don’t care about racism — because they are racist. They only care about racism directed towards them. Square that.”

In a statement to the AJC, Briggs accused his political adversaries of digging up dirt on him to distract from their own failures.

“I’m absolutely not racist in the very least,” the 59-year old city council candidate said.

“The current board has failed to take the number of kids and cars into consideration when zoning and allowing variances, and we are steeped in traffic, our schools have overflowed into trailers, and our kids don’t have enough practice fields to play ball,” he wrote in an email Wednesday. “So someone has unscrupulously dug up the ultimate ‘antisemitic’ dirt on me in order to stop the discussion. I hope that the voters of Suwanee are above it.”

Director of the American Jewish Committee’s Atlanta office Dov Wilker called Briggs’ comments “offensive and insulting.”

“The notion that, ‘I’m not anti-Semitic, I’m just anti-Israel,’ it doesn’t fly anymore,” Wilker said. “[Briggs] may not be racist, but he’s definitely anti-Semitic.”