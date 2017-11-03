Joy Reid: Conservatives news watchers are living on ‘Earth 2’ where everything is backwards

MSNBC's Joy Reid

MSNBC host and political analyst Joy Reid suggested that the best way to understand the Republican Party disconnect on Russia is to literally imagine that the GOP base lives on another world.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes introduced a clip from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggesting that everything alleged against Trump is actually true about Hillary.

“Today’s announcement has nothing to do with the president, has nothing to do with the president’s campaign, or campaign activity,” Sanders claimed. “The real collusion scandal, as we’ve said several times before, has everything to do with the Clinton campaign, Fusion G.P.S., and Russia. There’s clear evidence of the Clinton campaign colluding with the Russian intelligence to spread disinformation and smear the president to influence the election.”

“A month ago — get this — 41 percent of Trump voters thought Russia wanted Clinton to win the election, which would be weird to think that, given how it all played out,” Hayes noted. “And now that same survey conducted mostly after the news of Mueller indictments coming out, finds that 56% of Republicans thought Russia wanted Clinton to win.”

“You can see them spinning this counter-tale, which looks like it’s fairly effective for the people in that bubble,” Hayes said.

Joy Reid had a novel approach for visualizing the disconnect.

“I call it Earth Two. So on Earth One, Donald Trump is in trouble because of Russia ties during his campaign,” Reid explained.

“On Earth Two, none of that is true. That’s all just a hoax, and Hillary Clinton is the one with ties to Russia and everything true about Trump is really true about Clinton,” Reid suggested. “They’re so thorough in this narrative and so disciplined about it and it’s so consistent across conservative media. And people with a conservative bend are most likely to consume a small amount of media.”

“There’s something slightly off, but it seems convincing,” Hayes replied.