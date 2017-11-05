Leaked documents show Trump appointee Wilbur Ross concealed ties to Putin cronies: report

Wilbur Ross stands after being sworn in as Secretary of Commerce in Washington, DC, U.S. February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

According to a report from The Guardian, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been shown to be doing business with Vladimir Putin’s son-in-law through a shipping venture based out of Russia.

The President Donald Trump appointee has been revealed through leaked documents and public filings to have a substantial holding in the shipping company, Navigator, through a maze of offshore investments. The report states that Navigator works in conjunction with with Sibur, a Russian gas company partly-owned by Kirill Shamalov, husband of Putin’s daughter Katerina.

According to the report, Ross still owns the investment almost a year after being tapped to head up the Commerce Department.

During his vetting process, Ross told investigators that he was keeping a pair of obscurely named holding companies — without specifying them — and no further investigation was ordered.

You can read the whole report, based on the Paradise Papers, here.