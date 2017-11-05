Quantcast

Leaked documents show Trump appointee Wilbur Ross concealed ties to Putin cronies: report

Tom Boggioni

05 Nov 2017 at 13:27 ET                   
Wilbur Ross stands after being sworn in as Secretary of Commerce in Washington, DC, U.S. February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

According to a report from The Guardian, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been shown to be doing business with Vladimir Putin’s son-in-law through a shipping venture based out of Russia.

The President Donald Trump appointee has been revealed through leaked documents and public filings to have a substantial holding in the shipping company, Navigator, through a maze of offshore investments. The report states that Navigator works in conjunction with with Sibur, a Russian gas company partly-owned by Kirill Shamalov, husband of Putin’s daughter Katerina.

According to the report, Ross still owns the investment almost a year after being tapped to head up the Commerce Department.

During his vetting process, Ross told investigators that he was keeping a pair of obscurely named holding companies — without specifying them — and no further investigation was ordered.

You can read the whole report, based on the Paradise Papers, here.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
