Maher: While Trump distracts us with his ‘bullsh*t’ the ‘assh*les’ in his administration do ‘horrible things’ everyday

HBO host Bill Maher -- screen capture

During the Overtime segment on HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher said he wanted to push back at the notion that President Donald Trump has been a unsuccessful president, saying his administration does ‘horrible things” everyday while he distracts our attention with his incessant tweeting.

“He’s accomplishing a lot of stuff, but we just don’t hear about it because he distracts us with bullshit about the anthem and whatever the f*ck, the war widow, and he’s talking about that for a week” Maher began.

“And meanwhile, they undo everything Obama ever did, ” he continued. “They passed a bill the other day where you can’t sue the banks. Trying to repeal Obamacare, sabotaging that. The EPA — they’re accomplishing lots of horrible things everyday.”

“They’re terrorizing immigrants, believe me, they’re accomplishing,” he continued, before looking down at his notes and muttering, “Assh*les.”

Watch the video below via HBO: