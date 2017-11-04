Maher: While Trump distracts us with his ‘bullsh*t’ the ‘assh*les’ in his administration do ‘horrible things’ everyday
During the Overtime segment on HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher said he wanted to push back at the notion that President Donald Trump has been a unsuccessful president, saying his administration does ‘horrible things” everyday while he distracts our attention with his incessant tweeting.
“He’s accomplishing a lot of stuff, but we just don’t hear about it because he distracts us with bullshit about the anthem and whatever the f*ck, the war widow, and he’s talking about that for a week” Maher began.
“And meanwhile, they undo everything Obama ever did, ” he continued. “They passed a bill the other day where you can’t sue the banks. Trying to repeal Obamacare, sabotaging that. The EPA — they’re accomplishing lots of horrible things everyday.”
“They’re terrorizing immigrants, believe me, they’re accomplishing,” he continued, before looking down at his notes and muttering, “Assh*les.”
