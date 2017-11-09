Mark Cuban offers advice to nervous Trump attorney Michael Cohen: ‘Truth will set you free’

Mark Cuban and Michael Cohen (TMZ)

Mark Cuban tried to reassure his longtime friend and Trump Organization attorney Michael Cohen amid a special counsel probe into campaign ties to Russia.

The pair had breakfast together Thursday at Landmarc restaurant in NYC’s Time Warner Center, where Cuban said he offered advice for staying calm during a criminal investigation, reported TMZ.

Cuban told the website he tried to “calm him down and talk him off the roof” by talking about his experience under SEC investigation for insider trading, which ultimately ended with his acquittal.

“The truth will set you free,” Cuban said he told his friend.

Cohen told the website he was cooperating with the special counsel probe “100 percent,” and he’s writing a book about his experience with President Donald Trump.