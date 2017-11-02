Maxine Waters’ GOP challenger is advertising his campaign on Gab, the alt-right’s Pepe-themed social network

GOP Congressional hopeful Edwin Duterte (left) and the logo for Gab, the alt-right social network (right). Images via Facebook and Gab.

Edwin Duterte, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) Republican challenger, is meeting his potential supporter base where they are — on the alt-right’s social network whose logo is meant to resemble Pepe the Frog.

First reported by ThinkProgress, the Californian real estate investor that hopes to unseat Waters set up a paid account on Gab, the ad-free social network that purports to cater to “creators who believe in free speech, individual liberty and the free flow of information online.” In reality, the network has become a favorite of neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Though Duterte, the child of Filipino immigrants, has yet to express any racism of his own, his presence on the site that plays host to people like Milo Yiannopoulos, Roger Stone and Andrew Anglin (founder of the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer website). The site is also home to less-flashy racists, some of whom call for the extermination of Jewish people and people of other races.

In an email to ThinkProgress, Duterte defended his presence on the site, saying “the bad actors on Gab have not scared me from spreading our message to the great people on there, including healthcare workers in our district” and that “fascists and white supremacists are un-American sons of bitches and so I have debated and destroyed them first hand.”

On his Gab profile, however, he chose to use one of the alt-right’s favorite epithets when saying that “[ThinkProgress writer] Kira Lerner seems to be triggered every time I use the #GabFam [hashtag].”

Gab is among the many alternative startup social networks founded by various right-wing ideologues who’ve been banned from sites like Twitter, Facebook and Patreon for their bigotry.