MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle: Trump aide Carter Page’s spectacular media meltdown is ‘must-see TV’

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle and national security reporter Ken Dilanian caught up on news from the Mueller investigation on Thursday morning and the ongoing antics of “bit player” turned media train wreck Carter Page.

Dilanian said that in the past, Page has been seen as a bit player, but the guilty plea from George Papadopoulos casts him in a different light in that Page and Papadopoulos were low-level campaign officials who appear to have been coordinating with higher-ups in their dealings with Russia.

“Did you ask him if he has a lawyer?” Ruhle said. “Because I have to tell you, every time I watch him on Chris Hayes — and I find it to be must-see TV — I think to myself, ‘Does he have a lawyer? Has a lawyer allowed him to say all this?”

Page is set to give testimony to the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his role in the 2016 campaign, his ties to Russia and his 2016 trips to Moscow.

