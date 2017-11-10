Mueller team investigating pre-election meeting between Flynn and ‘Putin’s favorite congressman’: report

Congressman Dana Rohrabacher speaking at the 2013 California Young Americans for Liberty State Convention in Fullerton, California. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators is looking into a pre-election meeting that took place in 2016 between then-Trump campaign adviser Michael Flynn and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), who has often been described as “Putin’s favorite congressman.”

NBC News is reporting that “the meeting allegedly took place in Washington the evening of September 20” last year and “was arranged by his lobbying firm, the Flynn Intel Group.”

NBC News’ report does not have any information about the nature of the meeting, although it says that it is reviewing emails sent from Flynn’s firm to Rohrabacher’s staff thanking them for arranging the meeting.

Developing…