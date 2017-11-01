Music professor freaks out over Muslim student’s anti-Trump composition: ‘How dare you complain’

Clifford Adams (University of Cincinnati)

A University of Cincinnati music professor ranted against Muslims in his comments on a student composition reflecting on President Donald Trump’s administration.

A friend of the Muslim student posted a widely shared photo of the assignment, including remarks by professor Clifford Adams, on her Facebook page, reported the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The College-Conservatory of Music student, whose name wasn’t revealed, said she had witnessed firsthand the harmful effects of Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric, and her composition was a meditation on American values.

“I am a Middle Eastern Muslim female therefore Trump’s presidency and all the hate he has promoted and encouraged has impacted my family, friends, and I,” she wrote. “This song restores my faith in America by depicting what America is really about and why we celebrate July 4th. It includes a diverse range of people from white, black, young, old, straight and gay all coming together to celebrate the birth of a country that is built off the idea of freedom.”

Her explanation apparently upset Adams, who responded with strongly negative and politicized comments on the assignment.

“July 4th is not the day we tape a sign to a damn stick and go out and march with smug college brats and dysphoric drama queens,” Adams wrote. “It is a federal holiday commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. I am glad you took my class; you really do need to shut up, listen, and learn. Welcome to America, and welcome to college.”

The professor identified “radical Islam” as the greatest national security threat — although the director of national intelligence listed domestic terrorists as the most likely threat in his most recent analysis.

“The U.S. President’s first sworn duty is to protect America from enemies, and the greatest threat to our freedom is not the President, it is radical Islam,” Adams wrote. “Review this list of Islamic terrorist attacks and then tell me about your hurt feelings.”

He then provided a link, although it’s not clear which sites he directed the student to review.

“Now, about Muslim females,” Adams wrote. “As you well know, young Muslim women are murdered by their father or a brother for dating – or for holding hands with – a non-Muslim boy.”

“Muslim females are safer in America than in any Middle Eastern country,” he added. “How dare you complain while enjoying our protection!”

The comments were publicly available to other students in Adams’ online “What’s Hot in Popular Music” class, according to the friend’s Facebook post.

Adams told the Enquirer he wasn’t aware his reactions had been shared on social media, and he declined to comment because he hadn’t seen the Facebook post.

The university is investigating Adams’ comments to the student.

Adams, an alumnus of the music college, has been a non-tenured assistant professor there since 2014, and started teaching at UC as an adjunct professor in 2003.