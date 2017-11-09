NAACP seeks hate crime charges in white student’s systematic abuse of ‘Jamaican Barbie’ roommate

Jazzy Rowe and Brianna Brochu

Civil rights activists called for hate crime charges against a white student who smeared bodily fluids on her black roommate’s belongings.

The Connecticut NAACP asked prosecutors to charge the 18-year-old student, Brianna Brochu, with a hate crime for her campaign of abuse against the other student, reported WUSA-TV.

Brochu has been charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace, and police said last week they were also seeking a hate crime charge.

But the chapter president of the state NAACP said West Hartford police had not yet filed the paperwork.

Brochu has been dismissed from the University of Hartford after bragging on social media about tampering with the woman’s food and smearing bodily fluids on her backpack.

“Finally did it,” Brochu bragged on Instagram. “Yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 1/2 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotion and rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush in places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

The former roommate, Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe, learned of the abuse after moving out

Prosecutors said they were waiting to speak with Rowe before moving forward with additional charges.