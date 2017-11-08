‘Not sorry’: Trump campaign digital director doesn’t regret promoting Russian propaganda on Twitter

Trump 2016 web strategist Brad Parscale (Twitter.com)

Brad Parscale, who ran the Trump campaign’s digital operation in 2016, admitted this week that he was duped into retweeting a Russian propaganda account last year.

However, he isn’t sorry that he did so.

Yahoo News reports that Parscale, during an interview with reporter Mike Isikoff, blamed Twitter for the fact that he retweeted messages sent out by @TEN_GOP, a Twitter account that was deleted this year after it was exposed as a Russian intelligence operation. In particular, he said Twitter failed its users by not verifying that the account was set up by Tennessee Republicans as it had claimed to be.

“I wish Twitter would make that more obvious,” he told Isikoff.

That said, Parscale said that he’s “not sorry” about retweeting the Russian propaganda message because he agreed with its argument that the American news media regularly lies about Donald Trump.

“I was retweeting knowing that the media’s biased,” he said.

Parscale did allow that it was “unfortunate” that he got fooled by a Russian propaganda account, but added that there was no point in showing regret for it now.

“I mean, I’m just — I can’t take back what I already tweeted,” he said. “I mean, yeah, it’s unfortunate.”