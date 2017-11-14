‘Not true’: Anderson Cooper torches Jeff Sessions’ ‘selective memory’ on Russia meddling

Anderson Cooper (Photo: Screen capture)

Following testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, CNN host Anderson Cooper blasted the conflicting testimony the former senator has given to congress.

“Jeff Sessions raised his right hand today and swore to tell members of the Judiciary House Committee the truth. Assuming he did, it will make him one for three on such appearances on the subject,” Cooper began his Tuesday show.

“On two prior occasions, the nation’s top law enforcement officer has raised his right hand, swore to tell the truth, then said things that later turned out to be not true,” Cooper reminded.

During his testimony, Sessions rejected the conclusion that his conflicting statements to congress represented lies, which could be prosecuted as perjury.

“In all of my testimony, I can only do my best to answer your questions as I understand them and to the best of my memory, but I will not accept and reject accusations that I have ever lied,” Sessions testified. “That is a lie.”

“That memory of his seems non-existent in a lot of places, very specific in others,” Cooper noted.

Cooper played the memorable questioning by Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), which Sessions walked back after his claims were revealed to have been false.

“Keeping them honest, both this denial what he volunteered to Senator Franken was false,” Cooper reporter.

Watch Anderson Cooper examine the likelihood that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied to congress: