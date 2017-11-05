Pastor confirms his ‘beautiful, special’ 14-year-old daughter was killed in Texas church shooting

Pastor Frank Pomeroy of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX (screen capture)

Pastor Frank Pomeroy of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX confirmed on Sunday afternoon that his 14-year-old daughter was among the more than 25 people killed in Sunday morning’s shooting rampage.

WSB-TV reported that Pomeroy called his daughter “a beautiful, special child.”

At least 25 people are dead and as many injured after a gunman entered First Baptist Church on Sunday morning and opened fire with what is believed to be a semi-automatic weapon.

Gunfire erupted at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday and only lasted for about 15 seconds, witnesses said.

The gunman was killed after a chase by police, who have so far not released the killer’s name.

Watch video about this story, embedded below: