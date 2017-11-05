Quantcast

Multiple fatalities and injuries reported after mass shooting at Texas church

Reuters

05 Nov 2017 at 14:19 ET                   
Church shooting site via Facebook

A gunman entered a church in a small town in southeast Texas on Sunday and began firing, resulting in “multiple” fatalities and injuries, local media reported, citing the county authorities.

The lone gunman who walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles (65 km) east of San Antonio, was “down,” Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News.

Sheriff Joe Tackitt told the Wilson County News that there have been multiple injuries and fatalities, including children. It was not clear how many people may have been killed or wounded.

The Wilson County Texas Sheriff’s Office told Reuters that officers were responding to an incident at the church, without providing further information about the shooting.

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other law enforcement agencies were either on the scene or traveling there, according to reports.

(You can watch live coverage here)

(UPDATE)

According to KSAT, the man who opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, police state

The  man reportedly walk into First Baptist Church and began shooting approximately  11:30 a.m.

Police have yet to release information as to how many were wounded or died in the shooting.

