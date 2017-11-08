Pennsylvania Trump fans don’t care about his failures — as long as he keeps attacking NFL players

Trump at Alabama Rally (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s supporters in economically depressed portions of Pennsylvania had hoped by now he would have delivered the help he promised — but they’ll take his attacks on civil rights protesters as consolation.

Politico Magazine revisited some of the Trump voters who set hard deadlines for action ahead of last year’s election, and found they hadn’t stopped backing the Republican president despite his record.

A year after Trump’s election, local unemployment has improved slightly in the Johnstown area, and there’s some new activity in the coal mines — but not much else has changed.

“There’s nothing good in the area,” said Trump voter Pam Schilling, who lost her 32-year-old son last year to a heroin overdose. “I don’t have anything good to say about anything in this area. It’s sad.”

But her enthusiasm for Trump remains as strong as ever: “I’m a supporter of him, 100 percent.”

That’s what Politico Magazine’s Michael Kruse found over and over.

Another supporter, Joey Del Signore, said Trump was a dramatic improvement over President Barack Obama — whom he suspects may be the antichrist.

“Everybody I talk to realizes it’s not Trump who’s dragging his feet,” Del Signore said. “Trump’s probably the most diligent, hardest-working president we’ve ever had in our lifetimes. It’s not like he sleeps in till noon and goes golfing every weekend, like the last president did.”

Kruse said he pointed out that Trump does, in fact, frequently golf — which he said seemed to surprise Del Signore.

“Does he?” the Fox News viewer said, before changing the subject. “If I was married to his wife, I don’t think I’d go anywhere.”

The Trump supporters became most animated when the subject of NFL protesters came up, Politico Magazine reported.

“Shame on them,” Del Signore said. “These clowns are out there, making millions of dollars a year, and they’re using some stupid excuse that they want equality — so I’ll kneel against the flag and the national anthem?”

Schilling and her husband had stopped watching NFL games, despite their love for the Dallas Cowboys, and she told the reporter what her somewhat shyer half would not say he called the professional sports league.

“N*ggers for life,” Schilling said, which emboldened her husband somewhat.

“For life,” Dave McCabe agreed.