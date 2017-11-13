Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Philippines government calls Trump a liar after president claims the two discussed human rights

Agence France-Presse

13 Nov 2017 at 07:56 ET                   
Philippine Pres. Rodrigo Duterte and U.S. Pres. Donald Trump (composite image)

Trump hails ‘great relationship’ with self-proclaimed killer Duterte

Donald Trump declared Monday he had a “great relationship” with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a self-proclaimed killer who is waging a drugs war that rights groups say involves mass murder, as the leaders joked with each other in Manila.

About the Author
AFP journalists cover wars, conflicts, politics, science, health, the environment, technology, fashion, entertainment, the offbeat, sports and a whole lot more in text, photographs, video, graphics and online.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Puerto Rico is not back’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo blasts White House lies about hurricane recovery
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+