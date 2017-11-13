Philippines government calls Trump a liar after president claims the two discussed human rights
Trump hails ‘great relationship’ with self-proclaimed killer Duterte
Donald Trump declared Monday he had a “great relationship” with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a self-proclaimed killer who is waging a drugs war that rights groups say involves mass murder, as the leaders joked with each other in Manila.
