Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Philly cop investigated for threatening to come after ‘ghetto’ black woman during racist Facebook tirade

Tom Boggioni

07 Nov 2017 at 11:32 ET                   
Kristine Gillespie-Amato via Facebook

A Philadelphia policewoman is under investigation for an obscene tirade on Facebook where called one black commenter “ghetto *ss” before threatening her, and called the mayor as an “ugly miser looking p*ssy.”

According Philly.com, police officer Kristine Gillespie-Amato blew up on Facebook during a discussion on the removal of a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo, after several commenters called the ex-mayor a “racist,” and that they were happy to see the statue go.

The report states that Gillespie-Amato posted over forty comments, batting with the other users, including telling Easter Flythe — who is black — she was “a ghetto ass with an education…. not.” She then threatened Flythe, writing, “Play with me with my job and see what happens,” before adding, “And when you find out where I work you could come visit me.”

“At first I didn’t know she was an officer until I clicked on her page, and I’m just like, ‘Is this how people who swore to protect and serve the people talk?’” Flythe, 21, stated. “Black this and black that. It’s crazy. I was appalled.”

“If this is how she acts online,” Flythe remarked, “I can only imagine how she acts on the job.”

In another exchange Gillespie-Amato wrote, “yeah cause you don’t see any black heroine (sic) addicts right…lmao…mookie hot shanna pregs but she gots da abortion!!”

Accused of being a racist, Gillespie stated she couldn’t be because, “First of all I’m far from racist .. my youngest grandsons are half black.But, I’m not gonna let a snot nosed Lil racist brat talk shit… and yes I called her an *ss first!!!!”

According to a police spokesperson, supervisors are investigating her comments, noting she has been on the force since 1990.

Screenshots of her exchanges posted below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump demanded bodyguard go get McDonald’s after White House chefs failed to recreate fast food
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+