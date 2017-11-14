‘Possum memory’: GOP operatives brutally mock Jeff Sessions’ total inability to recall Russia meetings

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions joins White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Two Republican operatives on Tuesday called out Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ declaration that the “chaos” of Donald Trump’s campaign rendered him unable to recall meetings in which Trump campaign aides told him of their efforts to reach out to Russian government officials.

John Weaver, who served as top strategist for Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign, mocked Sessions on Twitter for having a “possum memory” and noted that most people would remember conversations in which campaign officials floated the idea of getting help from hostile foreign powers to defeat their opponents.

“Jeff, I’ve been involved in scores of presidential campaigns and politely suggest meetings with Russians or discussions about the candidate meeting with Putin… ANYONE would remember,” he wrote.

Tim Miller, a Republican consultant who previously worked for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign, responded to Weaver’s tweet and said he was also highly skeptical of Sessions’ contention that he couldn’t possibly be expected to remember campaign aides telling him about their plans to collude with the Russian government to help their candidate.

“‘I was talking to the Ruskies and I think Jeb should meet with Putin’ is an exchange I’m confident I would have retained,” Miller wrote.