Republican consultant shreds ‘pathetic’ GOP senators who still refuse to disavow Roy Moore

Alabama Republican senate nominee Roy Moore at a September campaign rally (screenshot)

Tim Miller, a Republican consultant who previously worked for Jeb Bush’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, tore into his fellow party members on Thursday for lining up behind Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

In reacting to the bombshell report in which four separate women claimed Moore made sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers, Miller said that he was disgusted by all the Republicans who had endorsed Moore despite his obvious unfitness for public office.

“It was clear before this disgusting story that Roy Moore was not worthy of a seat in the U.S. Senate,” Miller wrote on Twitter. “It’s pathetic that [Senators] Sasse and Flake are the only GOP leaders who have said so. Have some moral courage for once.”

It was clear before this disgusting story that Roy Moore was not worthy of a seat in the U.S. Senate. It's pathetic that Sasse & Flake are the only GOP leaders who have said so. Have some moral courage for once. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 9, 2017

One of Miller’s followers then asked him whether it was really wise for the GOP to dump Moore when it might anger his voters. Miller replied that he just didn’t care.

“I don’t really care what Alabama voters think,” he wrote. “When Reagan opposed Briggs Initiative that position had 20% support. Do the right f’ing thing. And you better believe that wimpy assh*le consultants told Reagan to do nothing and not piss off an electorate that backed Briggs Initiative.”