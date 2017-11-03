Rob Reiner perfectly smacks down Jeffrey Lord : ‘He’s already spinning himself into the ground!’

Jeffrey Lord vs. Rob Reiner (Photo: Screen capture)

During the Friday panel on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Jeffrey Lord was garnering groans from the second he opened his mouth.

“Well, the thing is,” Lord began. He then paused and remarked he could hear the audience complain.

“He’s already spinning himself into the ground,” director Rob Reiner mocked. “There’s going to be a hole where Jeffrey was.”

Reiner went on to say that Trump is simply too dumb to know that he should have gone to the FBI when there was a possibility of Russia reaching out to his campaign. Maher cited Corey Lewandowski, who recently said that they should focus on the “lies” of the Clinton administration.

“He’s not talking about the Bill Clinton administration,” Maher noted. “He’s talking about the Hillary Clinton administration, you know, because she’s president now?”

Lord went on to try and spin President Donald Trump’s Russia scandal isn’t the real scandal, rather it’s Hillary Clinton’s alleged collusion with Russia.

“Just because you’re not president doesn’t mean you get to collude with the Russians,” Lord said.

That’s when Reiner lost it.

“Colluded with Russia to lose the election?” Reiner asked. “Yeah, right.”

“That’s why propaganda exists, because it works!” Maher exclaimed.

Maher went on to compare Trump’s inability to act on the Russia cyber-attack with 9/11 when George W. Bush sat for seven minutes reading “My Pet Goat.” The difference, Maher explained, is that Trump is sitting around for months doing nothing.

Lord claimed they should be focusing on China because they are the greater threat. All Maher could do was laugh at him.

Watch the full exchange below: