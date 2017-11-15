Roy Moore allies seek to discredit his accuser by claiming restaurant isn’t real — but facts say otherwise

Roy Moore and accuser Beverly Young Nelson (Photos: Facebook and Screen capture)

Supporters of Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore have been in attack mode in the wake of Beverly Young Nelson’s press conference Monday. Nelson alleged that Moore tried to sexually assault her in December 1977 when she was still a teen and he was twice her age. The incident occurred at the Gadsden mall restaurant Olde Hickory House where she worked in high school. Moore supporters pounced, saying that the restaurant never existed.

According to AL.com, Moore’s wife Kayla Moore shared the false claim on her personal Facebook page, though the post has now been deleted. Twitter user @umpire43 began another conspiracy theory that eventually surfaced on Gateway Pundit saying Washington Post staffers were paying women to “come forward.” Once media began highlighting inconsistencies in the man’s tweets, the account deleted everything, but they still exist in the archived version.

Another conspiracy theory surfaced in the form of robocalls claiming to be someone named “Bernie Bernstein” who said he worked for The Post and was looking for more women molested by Moore. Both the calls and the allegations of women being paid are false.

Nelson described the restaurant during her press conference as being located on East Meighan Boulevard in Gadsden. She said it was located off of U.S. Route 431, but U.S. Route 431 is the same road as East Meighan Blvd. While there was a misunderstanding on location, the records show Olde Hickory House did exist in the 1970s.

City directory confirms Ole Hickory House stood at 305 East Meighan Blvd in Gadsden in 1977. Site now has Rally’s. pic.twitter.com/5SG707uwJp — WilliamThornton (@billineastala) November 14, 2017

A city directory from 1978 lists the restaurant at 305 East Meighan Boulevard. An advertisement can even be found for the restaurant on page 21 of the Gadsden Times for Jan. 2, 1978, Al.com reported

Vintage ad for The “Olde” Hickory House on Meighan Blvd., Page 21, The Gadsden Times, Jan. 2, 1978. pic.twitter.com/BHQZy0Q7BC — WilliamThornton (@billineastala) November 14, 2017

However, the ads show a different address than the city directory. Longtime residents claim that it’s due to the restaurant being previously known as “Mr. Good Guy.”