Roy Moore is now fundraising off the ‘fake news’ about him having sexual contact with a 14-year-old

Noor Al-Sibai

09 Nov 2017 at 17:47 ET                   
Roy Moore speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

It appears that Roy Moore is now using allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old when he was 32 to fundraise.

As Toronto Star‘s Washington correspondent Daniel Dale noted on Twitter, Moore’s campaign sent a fundraising email Thursday afternoon with the subject line “we are in a spiritual battle” that alleges he is being attacked by the “Obama-Clinton machine’s liberal lapdogs.”

Others confirmed that they, too, received the fundraising email.

