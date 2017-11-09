Roy Moore is now fundraising off the ‘fake news’ about him having sexual contact with a 14-year-old

Roy Moore speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

It appears that Roy Moore is now using allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old when he was 32 to fundraise.

As Toronto Star‘s Washington correspondent Daniel Dale noted on Twitter, Moore’s campaign sent a fundraising email Thursday afternoon with the subject line “we are in a spiritual battle” that alleges he is being attacked by the “Obama-Clinton machine’s liberal lapdogs.”

Roy Moore is fundraising off of a story alleging he sexually abused a girl. pic.twitter.com/MTjWI2hwmA — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2017

Others confirmed that they, too, received the fundraising email.

I just received a fundraising email from the Moore campaign. Subject line: "We are in a spiritual battle." Blames these allegations on the "forces of evil waging an all-out war on our conservative values." Unbelievable. — Michael Garner (@MikeGarner9) November 9, 2017