Roy Moore pens open letter to Hannity offering ‘proof’ that he isn’t guilty of sexual misconduct by once again bringing up his grandkids

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore (image via campaign ad screengrab).

On Twitter, Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore tried to offer “proof” that he did not date underage girls, try to assault a woman or engage in any sexual misconduct after his one-time defender Sean Hannity demanded it.

“I am suffering the same treatment other Republicans have had to endure,” Moore wrote at the beginning of his open letter to the Fox News host. “A month prior to the general election for U.S. Senate in Alabama, I have been attacked by the Washington Post and other liberal media in a desperate attempt to smear my character and defeat my campaign.”

After citing his resume, Moore then touted the vetting processes he went through as a judge and district attorney to clear his name.

“The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission, Court of the Judiciary, and Attorney General have investigated, scrutinized, examined, and vetted me, not to mention every opposing candidate against whom I have run,” he wrote.

“I have been married for almost 33 years to my wife Kayla,” Moore continued. “We have four children and five granddaughters.”

Moore went on echo the arguments made by lawyer earlier in the day, when they alleged that his fifth accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, used Moore’s signature from when he presided over her divorce in 1999 to forge his signing of her yearbook, which she offered as defense when she came forward with allegations on Monday.

“No motion was made for me to recuse,” he wrote. “In her accusations, Nelson did not mention that I was the judge assigned to her divorce case in 1999, a matter that apparently caused her no distress at a time that was 17 years closer to the alleged assault. Yet 18 years later, while talking before the cameras about the supposed assault, she seemingly could not contain her emotions.”

At the end of the letter, Moore said he “adamantly” denies Nelson’s allegation, along with that of Leigh Corfman, a woman who told the Post Moore pursued her sexually when she was 14 and he was 32.

He went on to say that he “did not date underage girls,” and did not respond to the two more allegations that arose against him just minutes after his lawyers held a press conference earlier in the day.

President Donald Trump is reportedly waiting for Hannity to announce whether or not he’ll rescind his endorsement of Moore before he speaks about the allegations against the former judge.