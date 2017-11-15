Sixth woman accuses Roy Moore of sexual misconduct minutes after attorney holds presser aimed at discrediting accusers

Roy Moore (Screen cap).

A sixth woman on Wednesday accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, just minutes after his attorney help a press conference aimed at discrediting the cascade of allegations against him.

According to AL.com, Gadsden, AL resident Tina Johnson says Moore groped her buttocks in 1991, while she was in his law office. Johnson is the sixth woman who’s come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore.

Johnson told AL.com the incident occurred when she was visiting Moore’s office with her mother, Mary Katherine Cofield, regarding custody of her 12-year-old son.

“He kept commenting on my looks, telling me how pretty I was, how nice I looked,” Johnson said. “He was saying that my eyes were beautiful.”

“I was thinking, can we hurry up and get out of here?” she added.

Per Johnson’s account, after the papers were signed, her mother exited the office first, at which point Moore came up behind her and grabbed her butt.

“He didn’t pinch it; he grabbed it,” she explained.

Johnson’s recounting comes after five other woman have come forward with allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to attempted rape. Monday, Beverly Young Nelson alleged Moore tried to undress her against her will when she was 16 years old. Nelson offered her high school yearbook as evidence, which contains and entry allegedly from Moore that reads, “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.”

At a press conference on Wednesday–just before this sixth allegation dropped–Moore’s attorney Phillip Jauregui defended the Republican Senate candidate, telling reporters, “I’ve been with him in probably 100 different meetings and been around in excess of 10,000 different ladies in Judge Moore’s presence and not once, not one time have I ever seen him act even remotely inappropriate against any woman.”

He also demanded Nelson submit her yearbook to a neutral third party who can analyze the handwriting and prove or disprove that it belongs to Moore.

Watch that press conference below.

…This is a developing story…