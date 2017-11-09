Russian lawyer brought intel from firm behind infamous Trump-Russia dossier to meeting with Don Jr.

Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer Donald Trump, Jr. met with to get "dirt" on Hillary Clinton (image via Twitter).

Among the revelations from Reuters’ reporting that both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton paid for information from Fusion GPS — the research firm implicated in the infamous “golden showers” dossier on the then-Republican candidate — is the hidden gem that more of their research made its’ way into 2016’s most controversial meeting.

The report claims that the “dirt” Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya brought to the notorious Trump Tower meeting in 2016 was compiled by none other than Fusion GPS, as part of “an unrelated investigation.” The Fusion-sourced opposition research was reportedly about illegal campaign donations given to Clinton.

News that both Trump and Clinton (through the Democratic National Committee) paid for research by Fusion flies in the face of Republicans’ claims that Clinton and the DNC’s funding of the “dodgy dossier” is worthy of speculation and disbelief.