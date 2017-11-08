Scarborough pins Dem wins on women voters: ‘Women standing in the rain in long lines weren’t going to move’

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC/screen grab)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday tied Democratic election wins to women voters who want to send a message to President Donald Trump.

The morning after Democratic candidates won gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, Scarborough suggested that the movement women voters started after the 2016 presidential election had turned the tables on Republicans.

The MSNBC host noted that both Democrats and Republicans agree that Virginia Governor-elect Ralph Northam (D) “ran one of th worst closing campaigns they had seen in recent memory.”

“And yet, Virginia voters stood in the rain, they stood in long lines,” Scarborough said. “And I do believe that next year may be the year of — quote — women voters and women candidates.”

“Because I hear stories of women standing in the rain in Northern Virginia in long lines and they weren’t going to move until they got their vote against Donald Trump,” he added. “Last night, wasn’t as much about Ralph Northam as it was voters — Republicans, moderates, Democrats and women — sending a message to Donald Trump.”

Later in the segment, panelist Jim VandeHei agreed that women voters made the difference for Democrats in Virginia.

“Women went by 22 points for Northam,” VandeHei noted. “Women won the election for Democrats.”

“It’s the first time I’ve heard people saying women standing in the rain in Northern Virginia and they’re not going to move, women standing in Charlottesville and they’re not going to move,” Scarborough remarked. “We were getting these messages across Twitter, across Facebook live that there were women that were going to send a message, a strong message to Donald Trump.”

“And they did,” he concluded.

Watch the videos clips below from MSNBC.