Special counsel Mueller interviews top Trump aide Stephen Miller in Russia probe: report

Top White House aide and senior policy advisor Stephen Miller has been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation, CNN and ABC News report.

The interview marks the first confirmed meeting between Mueller and a current member of Donald Trump’s inner circle. Mueller is expected to interview White House communications director Hope Hicks when the president returns from Asia.

Miller was a central figure in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, assisting Trump in penning a memo validating the president’s decision. As CNN reports, that letter—which was crafted during a weekend at Trump’s Bedminster golf club—has become a subject in Mueller’s investigation. The president himself admitted he fired Comey, in part, to relieve pressure from the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign.

Miller’s role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey was among the topics discussed during the interview as part of the probe into possible obstruction of justice, according to one of the sources. https://t.co/5ezpma3Fu8 — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) November 9, 2017

“In fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,’” Trump said.