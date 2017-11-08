Students disciplined for wearing Confederate flag, saying ‘Go back to Africa’
DEPTFORD TWP. — Racial tension at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology came to a head last week after a group of students wore Confederate flag shirts and used racial slurs in response to classmates protesting racial inequality and past incidents. … of things that’s people do at gcit. pic.twitter.com/bQQcnacx1x — lil baby[?] (@__Kamryn__) November 1, 2017 ” students…
