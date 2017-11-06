Quantcast

Taylor Swift’s lawyers are threatening a lawsuit against a blogger who called on her to denounce white supremacists

Noor Al-Sibai

06 Nov 2017 at 15:11 ET                   
Singer Taylor Swift (image via Wikimedia Commons).

One of the more bizarre aspects of the resurgence of American white supremacy is their avowed obsession with pop singer Taylor Swift. Bigots have referred to her as an “Aryan goddess,” but unlike Papa John’s, Swift has yet to denounce her neo-Nazi fanbase.

Her lack of denouncement hasn’t kept her from threatening litigation, however.

Meghan Herning, the editor of the leftist pop culture site PopFront, penned an article in the aftermath of the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville calling on Swift to denounce her hateful admirers.

In response, Stereogum reports, Swift’s lawyers sent Herning a cease and desist and demanded she write a retraction. If she failed to do so, they threatened a lawsuit.

The ACLU of Northern California took up Herning’s case, citing the lawyers’ “meritless” threats as a “completely unsupported attempt to suppress constitutionally protected speech.”

Though the lawyers claim their letter to Herning should act as an “unequivocal denouncement by Ms. Swift of white supremacy and the alt-right,” the ACLU notes “that denunciation would only be known by Herning because the letter also attempts to use copyright law to forbid her from making it public.”

