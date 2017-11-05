Quantcast

Texas Attorney General: The way to stop mass shootings is for more people to carry concealed weapons

David Ferguson

05 Nov 2017 at 20:14 ET                   
Ken Paxton speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Texas Republican Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton told Fox News on Sunday that more Texans should acquire concealed carry permits so as to prevent more mass shootings like the one that killed 26 in Sutherland Springs on Sunday morning.

The Hill reported that Paxton said the shooting “breaks my heart” — especially given that children were among the fatalities.

“I wish some law would fix all of this,” Paxton said by phone.

“All I can say is in Texas at least we have the opportunity to have conceal carry,” he explained. “And so … there’s always the opportunity that gunman will be taken out before he has the opportunity to kill very many people.”

Paxton’s statement runs directly contrary to statistical evidence, which demonstrates that mass shootings are more commonplace in places like Texas with looser gun control laws.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
