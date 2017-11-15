Texas sheriff threatens criminal charges for driver of a truck with ‘F*ck Trump’ sticker

Composite image, pickup truck featuring political speech and Republican Sheriff Troy Nehls of Fort Bend County, Texas.

The Republican Sheriff of Fort Bend County, Texas is threatening criminal charges against the owner of a pickup truck with a sticker against GOP President Donald Trump, KPRC 2 News in Houston reports.

Sheriff Troy Nehls posted a photo of a pickup truck’s back window sticker that reads, “F*ck Trump and F*ck you for voting for him.”

KPRC legal analyst Brian Wice explained Sheriff Nehls was wrong about the law and that the 1971 case of Cohen v. California settled the issue before the United States Supreme Court.

“If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you. Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it,” Sheriff Nehls posted.

Sheriff Nehls announced in February he was exploring a primary challenge to Republican Congressman Pete Olson in the 22nd district.

“We are aware Troy is interested in abandoning his responsibilities as Sheriff weeks after being elected to serve Fort Bend,” Olson campaign spokesperson Chris Homan responded.

