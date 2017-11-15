Quantcast

‘The 1% shops for bathroom mats’: Internet roasts photo of ‘Bond villain’ Mnuchin posing with sheet of money

Brad Reed

15 Nov 2017 at 15:10 ET                   
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin poses with his wife Louise Linton while holding a sheet full of dollars (Twitter photo).

Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, posed for a photo on Wednesday that featured the two of them holding up a sheet full of dollar bills while visiting the U.S. Mint.

Mnuchin and Linton were at the Mint to check out newly printed dollars that featured the treasury secretary’s signature. However, the fact that the couple looked like a pair of aloof and somewhat sinister aristocrats in the photos cause the internet to erupt in mockery.

In particular, many Twitter users compared the couple to villains you might see in a James Bond or Batman movie.

This is not the first time Mnuchin and Linton have been hammered for tone-deaf optics, as earlier this year they used taxpayer money to fly down to Kentucky so they could watch a solar eclipse from the rooftop of Fort Knox. Additionally, Linton earlier this year mocked an Instagram user who commented on a photo she took for not being as rich as her family.

Check out the top reactions to the couple’s latest antics below.

 

