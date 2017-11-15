‘The 1% shops for bathroom mats’: Internet roasts photo of ‘Bond villain’ Mnuchin posing with sheet of money

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin poses with his wife Louise Linton while holding a sheet full of dollars (Twitter photo).

Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, posed for a photo on Wednesday that featured the two of them holding up a sheet full of dollar bills while visiting the U.S. Mint.

Mnuchin and Linton were at the Mint to check out newly printed dollars that featured the treasury secretary’s signature. However, the fact that the couple looked like a pair of aloof and somewhat sinister aristocrats in the photos cause the internet to erupt in mockery.

In particular, many Twitter users compared the couple to villains you might see in a James Bond or Batman movie.

This is not the first time Mnuchin and Linton have been hammered for tone-deaf optics, as earlier this year they used taxpayer money to fly down to Kentucky so they could watch a solar eclipse from the rooftop of Fort Knox. Additionally, Linton earlier this year mocked an Instagram user who commented on a photo she took for not being as rich as her family.

Check out the top reactions to the couple’s latest antics below.

These are gonna look great in documentaries about financial crimes that happened on Mnuchin’s watch pic.twitter.com/vbSjc0z8qj — Adam Khan (@Khanoisseur) November 15, 2017

Louise Linton holds the great love of her life. Also pictured, her husband #StevenMnuchin. https://t.co/IFHTGrkjwq — Renee Graham (@reneeygraham) November 15, 2017

Sherwin Williams customers were surprised to find Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and wife Elizabeth Báthory shopping for wallpaper. pic.twitter.com/fvc1BcTupP — big username jeb lund (@Mobute) November 15, 2017

Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his name on them pic.twitter.com/3fGXmJti6c — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 15, 2017

I’m sorry, I just can’t get over the fact that she’s dressed like Kylo Ren. https://t.co/f6uf6keNud — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 15, 2017

So much going on in this photo but I am shocked to find out Steven Mnuchin’s wife killed Han Solo pic.twitter.com/Ic2GBIemGC — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) November 15, 2017

“Look carefully, Mr. Bond. Flawless. Just like my plan. A pity you won’t be here to see it.” https://t.co/LuX9Fkm7xo — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 15, 2017

We need to talk. You see, you and I have something in common. Appetite for destruction? Contempt for the czars of fashion? Naked sexual charisma? Batman. The thorn in both our sides. The fly in our ointment. pic.twitter.com/4vwXof0EU5 — Lon Harris (@Lons) November 15, 2017

when the 1% shops for bathroom mats pic.twitter.com/XogPw1NSml — John DeVore, Wellness Guru (@JohnDeVore) November 15, 2017

"Robin, old chum, I believe the culprits are Moneybags and Lady Moneybags"

"You'll never catch us, Batman! We've tied Batgirl to the money printing machine and she shall be incinerated by the laser!"

"Quick, Robin, to the Batmobile!" pic.twitter.com/lHeRVVwq0Q — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 15, 2017

Steve Mnuchin and his wife show off their new line of luxury toilet paper pic.twitter.com/aoKa6WM0Ka — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 15, 2017