‘The great vanishing of Donald Trump’s Twitter account’ prompts internet into fantasy of a better world

Donald Trump on Phone (Twitter)

During a momentary glitch Thursday evening, President Donald Trump’s Twitter account disappeared for three minutes.

Uh guys? Did trump get kicked off of twitter? pic.twitter.com/4AXTqVLD7S — 👻Imani Gandy👻 (@AngryBlackLady) November 2, 2017

As with many glitches in social media, the account reappeared quickly, but the possibility turned the internet into a freakout on both sides of the aisle. In one corner of New York, a digital media reporter raced for a tie and a razor ready to run into his newsroom.

While accounts of how long it was offline vary from 70 seconds to three minutes, it was eventually restored. However, it appeared to have significantly fewer followers.

Twitter must be fixing their algorithms to fight bots. Trump’s Twitter looks way more acurate now. pic.twitter.com/CupWcn1KEJ — allison grey (@AllisonGrey) November 2, 2017

The entire ordeal prompted the internet to mock the situation or dream of a world in which Trump’s Twitter account didn’t exist.

Here are a few of the best:

Feel like I need to re-evaluate my life choices after reflecting on my reaction to Trump's Twitter. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 2, 2017

i had pants on, grabbed a tie, and was starting to shave, about to head into work. oooof. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 2, 2017

2 seconds from throwing out half our rundown… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 2, 2017

I started yelling at my boyfriend that this always happens when we go out for the night 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gag8QjIQmI — Mouthy🗽Broad (@LibLadyLiberty) November 2, 2017

Uh, guys? Trump's twitter is back from the upside-down. Can only imagine what it's brought back with it. May god help us all. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 2, 2017

I was there for the great vanishing of Donald Trump's Twitter account. Nov 2, 2017. — Justin Jacobs (@justinjacobs) November 2, 2017

For the briefest of moments, Donald Trump's twitter was deactivated. And there was rejoicing. Then it was reactivated, and we despaired. — Rob M. | Tokkan (@tokkanram) November 2, 2017

The greatest trick Donald Trump's twitter account ever pulled was making us all hope that it didn't exist. — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) November 2, 2017

Trump's twitter account vanishing and then reappearing moments later is the best evidence yet that the events of the past 2 years are the result of warring sects of time travellers — Nfinit (@Nfinit) November 2, 2017

For a brief moment Trump’s twitter was down & outside my window white nationalists were paying reparations to black people. Then I awoke. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) November 2, 2017

If only for a moment, everything seemed better. Never forget 6:58 ET The minute Trump’s Twitter was somehow down. pic.twitter.com/4OkIm1kOFO — Karlee (@KarleeKanz) November 2, 2017

me hearing someone say donald trump's twitter account is down: pic.twitter.com/kE2CjsNycD — Monica Patel (@monicapatel917) November 2, 2017

Trump’s Twitter was down today, JUST LIKE HIS APPROVAL RATINGS pic.twitter.com/iPEacadD1e — Impeachable Trump (@ImpeachMeBigly) November 2, 2017

Trump's Twitter is down. Now he can finally dig into the details of tax reform and healthcare, like he always wanted to. — Fredrick Soukup (@21stcenturyfred) November 2, 2017

Kelly: What happened to Trump's Twitter? McMaster: I don't know. Trump: It went down then came back up. Mueller: pic.twitter.com/dp4g1EQIn1 — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) November 2, 2017

Trump's Twitter account is gone. Please say that the FBI stormed the WH, deleted his Twitter account, & then quietly left the building. — Don't Leave Blank (@WTFisGoingOnDon) November 2, 2017

When someone tells you Trump's Twitter is deactivated but then it reactivates pic.twitter.com/h05CbngleU — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) November 2, 2017

@jack I need to very seriously tell you that the 70 seconds that Trump's twitter account went away were the happiest 70 seconds of my year. — Cabel Sasser (@cabel) November 2, 2017

If Trump's Twitter account did in fact get deleted, that would be the first bit of good news we've gotten in a while. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) November 2, 2017

An oral history of the three minutes Trump's Twitter didn't exist — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) November 2, 2017

Where were you when you heard that Trump's twitter account had been deleted? — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 2, 2017

Trump's Twitter going down was part of Melania's anti-bullying campaign. Then he bullied her to turn it back on. — Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) November 2, 2017