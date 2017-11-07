‘The View’ unleashes devastating supercut of all the times Trump admitted ignorance of widely known facts

This week, President Donald Trump announced that he “never knew there were so many countries,” while on a trip to Asia. It prompted the co-hosts of “The View” to string together all of the things Trump has admitted he didn’t know before becoming president.

“Well, there are only two countries he knew about: The U.S. and Russia,” co-host Joy Behar quipped.

“Why would he say, ‘who knew?'” Goldberg wondered. “Well, I think, probably, every, single, other person before you knew there were more countries than just two.”

The co-host explained that it wasn’t the first time Trump was surprised about something he didn’t know.

“Nobody knew that healthcare could be so hard,” Trump said as he attempted to both repeal and replace Obamacare.

“The governor of Puerto Rico is so thankful for the great job we’re doing,” Trump said after Hurricane Maria struck the island. “And it’s the most difficult job because it’s on an island in the middle of the ocean.”

He later went on that the ocean is a “big ocean.”

“Lincoln signed the law that built the first transcontinental railroad … most people don’t even know he was a Republican, right? Does anyone know?” Trump asked the audience in another speech.

Republican commentator Meghan McCain said that the statement about former President Abraham Lincoln was what “kills me because I personally have a pearl necklace with Abraham Lincoln’s face on it. He is a Republican. The ultimate Republican icon.”

Co-host Sara Haines would prefer if Trump would keep such special insights behind closed doors.

Watch the supercut and the discussion below: