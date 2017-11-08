‘This kinda sucks’: GOP state senator whines he may lose his job as police haul him away during DUI arrest

State Sen. Paul Campbell (R-SC) being handcuffed by South Carolina High Patrol.

State Senator Paul Campbell (R-SC) is facing suspension from the South Carolina legislature after being arrested Saturday on charges of drunken driving and lying to police, The Post and Courier reported.

“This is not fun. This kinda sucks,” Sen. Campbell is heard saying on video released by the Highway Patrol. “I’m going to change the law on this. … I’m not DUI. I wasn’t driving the car anyway.”

Campbell claims his wife was driving when their car rear-ended another vehicle on Interstate 26.

“This may cost me my job. You know that, I guess,” he told the officer.

The Republican politician complained about his handcuffs hurting, and asked for special treatment when he said they were unnecessary.

Campbell informed the arresting officer that he is also a chief executive of the Charleston airport, where he receives a $250,000 salary.

“Of course, I may not be after this,” Campbell acknowledged.

The woman the Campbells rear-end “was absolutely adamant, positive he was driving” and the couple switched seats following the crash.

Campbell’s blood-alcohol level was reportedly recorded at .09 percent, which is in excess of the .08 limit in South Carolina.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson said he believes that lying to police counts as a crime of “moral turpitude” that would require Campbell be suspended under South Carolina law.

“So I get to spend the night in jail? I’m OK with that,” he said on the ride to jail.

Watch: