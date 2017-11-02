Trump admits he has ‘certain anger’ at the media after lambasting them for reporting he’s angry

President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, President Donald Trump was shocked hearing the host read off criticisms of the tax plan. Instead, he said that he’s never seen anything quite like the acclaim he’s received for it.

The president went on to call former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile’s revelation that the Democratic Party made a financial deal with Hillary Clinton before the primary was over was a “big story” that the mainstream media isn’t covering — despite CNN’s Jake Tapper running a segment on it mere hours before. He also said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) got the short end of the stick.

When talking about his immigration plan, Trump seemed to indicate his “extreme vetting” legislation was about to be passed, despite not being proposed. He addressed his border wall with Mexico, saying that it “is actually coming along pretty well,” as if it were already being built. No legislation has been passed to fund the wall — though during President Barack Obama’s administration, funding was allocated to repair parts of the fence along the border. One thing has occurred along the border — companies are erecting prototypes of a border wall.

Ingraham asked the president if the lack of appointees and staff in major departments was a problem, but he claimed they were doing extremely well. He then pivoted to what he believes is his greatest success: passing legislation.

“I don’t think any president in nine months has done the job that we’ve done, and that includes bills being passed by Congress,” Trump claimed. “You look at what’s passed by the Senate, by the House, I think we’re closed to 70 bills, maybe over 70 bills. So, it’s almost a record.”

As Politifact pointed out when Sean Spicer made a similar claim, “not all bills are created equal.” In part because, “none of the bills Trump has signed into law are particularly significant.”

Trump also said that he’s “having fun in this job” and any report that he’s “angry” is wrong. In fact, he called it “false reporting that I’m angry about things.” Ten seconds later, he clarified he has “a certain anger” for the “fake” and “dishonest” news media.

Watch the interview below:

Part 1:



Part 2:

