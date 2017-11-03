Quantcast

Trump calls Bergdahl decision a ‘disgrace’: Twitter

Reuters

03 Nov 2017 at 14:38 ET                   
Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned a military judge’s order on Friday to spare Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl from prison after he pleaded guilty to deserting his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

“The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. The judge also ordered Bergdahl, who was captured by the Taliban, to be dishonorably discharged and recommended that he be demoted.

(Reporting by Makini Brice)

