Trump delivers Tokyo speech commemorating victims of Texas mass shooting

Reuters

05 Nov 2017 at 19:58 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. and Japanese business leaders at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump, commenting on a mass shooting in Texas, said on Monday “you cannot put into words the pain and grief we all feel” for the victims.

Trump was speaking in Tokyo on the second day of a 12-day Asian swing expected to be dominated by North Korea and trade.

But the visit was overshadowed by the shooting in southeast Texas, where a gunman entered a small church and opened fire, killing at least 26 worshipers and wounding 20 others.

“Americans do what we do best, we pull together,” Trump said at the start of a meeting with business leaders. “We stand strong, oh so strong.” He added federal authorities would help Texas in the aftermath of the shooting and that all of America was praying to God.

(reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Michael Perry)

