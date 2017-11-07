Trump finally endorses Ed Gillespie on Twitter — hours before polls open in Virginia

Donald Trump (AFP/File / SAUL LOEB)

While traveling through Asia, President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie just before polls opened.

The move comes after Trump stayed out of the Virginia election. However, Vice President Mike Pence spent a lot of time working to support Gillespie on behalf of the White House. However, at least one Pence fundraiser in Virginia was ultimately canceled, claiming he wanted to focus on Asia. Republicans were forced to drop the price for a Pence event in Colorado recently, when it was found the VP wasn’t an interest to donors.

Polls had the race at a virtual tie, but Democrats are hoping to eke out a win after Hillary Clinton won the state during the 2016 election. Gillespie has campaigned without mentioning Trump, but has used Trump policies and doubled down on right-wing rhetoric in an appeal to Trump’s voters in the state.