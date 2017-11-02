Trump ‘voter fraud’ panel goes totally silent — and won’t answer any questions about its activities

Brad Reed 02 Nov 2017 at 13:15 ET

President Donald Trump’s “voter fraud” panel — which he formed to justify his completely unfounded claim that Hillary Clinton received three million “illegal” votes last November — has gone mysteriously silent.

An editorial for the Kansas City Star notes that the panel, which is being led by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, has only met twice so far, and has had no meetings since September. Additionally, the panel’s website hasn’t provided any updates since August, and it has no future meetings scheduled.

What’s more, the Star writes that panel staff members “did not respond Wednesday to an email asking if the commission would convene again this year.”

The editorial also notes that the Democrats who were initially appointed to the commission have been completely shut out of its activities, and have been publicly complaining that they have no idea what is going on.

This leads the Star’s editors to speculate that Kobach and like-minded allies might still be doing work behind the scenes — and that this may spell trouble for voting rights.

“The commission’s lack of transparency and visible accomplishment could be a smoke-screen designed to protect it from criticism and embarrassment until next year, when it can drop dubious recommendations and unsubstantiated claims just weeks before the mid-term elections,” the editors write.