Trump’s defense of Putin lends ‘credence to theory that dementia is in the mix’: Frank Rich

"He (Putin) said he didn't meddle. I asked him again," US President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Hanoi for a state visit (Vietnam News Agency/AFP / STR)

An executive producer of HBO’s “Veep” and New York Magazine writer-at-large said Saturday that there was now more evidence to suggest that President Donald Trump was suffering from a cognitive impairment.

“Trump’s wildly self-incriminating Russia/Putin statements also lend credence to theory that dementia is in the mix,” Frank Rich said Saturday on Twitter.

Trump said that Russian president Vladimir Putin had insisted that his country did not meddle with U.S. elections in 2016. The two presidents spoke during the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Vietnam.

Trump told reporters that he asked Putin about his country’s alleged election inference efforts and that Putin denied it.

“I just asked him again,” Trump said. “He said he absolutely did not meddle in our election, he did not do what they are saying he did.”

Rich is not the first person to suggest Trump might be suffering from dementia.

CNN’s Ana Navarro, a vocal critic of the president, has also made similar remarks.

But there is no indication that Trump has been diagnosed with any psychiatric disorder.