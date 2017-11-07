‘Turns out Eric is the smart one’: Colbert torches Don Jr. for encouraging people to vote on the wrong day

CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert.

In his opening monologue on Tuesday night, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert shamed Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., for encouraging people to vote in Virginia’s governor race on the wrong day.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump Jr. told fellow Republicans to vote for failed gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie “tomorrow”—despite the election being held today. Colbert joked perhaps the president’s son “should have waited until he had his morning cup of hair gel” to send that tweet.

“The election was today, and not tomorrow, #whoopsadaisy, #turnsoutEricisthesmartone,” Colbert said.

Watch below: