Utah woman stabs — then chases — man who groped her while jogging
A Utah woman fought back against a man who groped her while jogging.
The woman was attacked from behind Friday about 6 a.m. while jogging in Salt Lake City, but she managed to stab the assailant, reported The Salt Lake City Tribune.
Police said the woman was carrying a small knife in her hand while exercising.
She stabbed the man multiple times and even chased him for a short time before calling police.
The woman described the assailant as a physically fit white man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds, and between the ages of 15 and 30.
Police said the man may have stab wounds on his arms, legs or chest.
