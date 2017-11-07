Vast majority of voters in Virginia and New Jersey said they cast their ballots ‘to show opposition to Trump’
A large majority of voters in Virginia and New Jersey polled by ABC News agreed they cast their ballots on Tuesday to show opposition to President Donald Trump.
“In Virginia, voters by a 2-1 margin said they were casting their ballot to show opposition to Trump rather than support for him,” the network tweeted Tuesday night. “In New Jersey the margin was 3-1.”
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 8, 2017
This story is developing…
