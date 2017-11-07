Quantcast

Virginia ACLU sounds voter suppression alarm over phone calls telling Dems to go to wrong polling place

David Edwards

07 Nov 2017 at 11:52 ET                   
Image of a polling place (American Spectator)

The ACLU of Virginia this week warned that supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie may be using dirty tricks to suppress the votes of Democrats.

In a tweet before Tuesday’s voting got underway, the ACLU explained that Democratic voters are getting phone calls falsely telling them that their polling places had been changed.

“The Prince William Democratic Committee received notification this morning that Democratic voters in the greater Prince William area… are receiving calls from out of area telling them their polling place has changed,” a statement attached to the tweet said. It was not immediately clear if the statement had been made by the ACLU or a third party.

The statement noted that the calls had been identified as coming from Gloucester, VA and Adairville, GA.

“We must make sure that everyone knows that these phone calls are fraudulent and attempted voter suppression,” the statement said.

“If you get a call saying your polling place has changed, note that the ONLY reliable source to find where to vote is👉https://t.co/yau5J6SYc1,” the ACLU pointed out in the tweet.

David Edwards
