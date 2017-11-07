Quantcast

Virginia just elected Danica Roem, the state’s first trans legislator, to their House of Delegates

Noor Al-Sibai

07 Nov 2017 at 20:21 ET                   
Danica Roem, the nation's first trans state legislator. Image via Roem's Facebook.

Alongside the state’s high-profile gubernatorial race, another important election was taking place — that of Danica Roem, a transgender woman who ran for and won the state’s House of Delegates, becoming the first out trans state legislator in Virginia’s history.

On Tuesday, Roem won against Republican incumbent Bob Marshall in Virginia’s 13th House of Delegates district. Marshall was in office a whopping 26 years. Roem, by contrast, is 33 years old.

With 95% of districts reporting, the Virginia Board of Elections showed Roem winning against Marshall 54-45 percent.

