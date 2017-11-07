Wall Street analyst frets over Trump’s health: He ‘loathes exercise’ and fruit, only sleeps 4 hours a night

Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

Greg Valliere, a Wall Street analyst with a massive online following, said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has serious — and apparently unaddressed — health issues.

“A Secret Service agent source of Valliere’s professed that ‘he has never seen anyone with worse dietary habits’ and ‘never saw him eat a piece of fruit,'” USA Today reported.

Valliere’s daily note also claimed the president is “at least 50 pounds overweight,” only sleeps for four hours a night and prefers “well-done steaks, cheeseburgers and french fries.”